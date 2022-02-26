Newcastle Herald
Hunter New England records 956 cases and one death

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 26 2022 - 2:24am, first published 12:22am
The Hunter New England has again recorded the highest number of daily COVID cases of NSW health district, with 956 reported on Saturday.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Lake Macquarie Council as well as other general news.

Local News

