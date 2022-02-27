Jets young guns likely to get more minutes as injury toll mounts

Jets coach Ash Wilson expects the need to call on scholarship players Josie Morley and Lara Gooch again as Newcastle face a hectic finish to the A-League Women (ALW) with several squad members likely to be unavailable due to injury.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
