Hurricanes double up on Victorians with first points of the AWL season

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 27 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
BRICK WALL: Goalkeeper Luke Dunford recorded a shut-out in the first half on Saturday as the Hurricanes shot out to a commanding lead at Lambton Pool. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The Hunter Hurricanes men's and women's teams got their Australian Water Polo League campaigns off the mark by taking points from both games in a Friday-Saturday double-header with Victoria Phoenix at Lambton Pool.

Local News

