O'Neill fifer keeps Uni in the hunt for finals, hurts Charlestown

By Max McKinney
Updated February 27 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:30am
A five-wicket haul by paceman Tom O'Neill has helped University keep their slim finals hopes alive and put opponents Charlestown in danger of missing Newcastle District's top four.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

