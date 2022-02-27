Newcastle Herald
Best injury concern as Knights go down 24-10 to Storm

By Max McKinney
Updated February 27 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:30am
DESPERATE EFFORT: Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga attempts to stop a try. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle centre Bradman Best is confident he will be right to play in round one despite leaving the field with a knee problem in the Knights' 24-10 loss to the Melbourne Storm on Sunday.



