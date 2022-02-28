Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights to take lesson from hardy Eels pack

MM
By Max McKinney
February 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights NRLW coach Casey Bromilow couldn't fault the effort of his players in their inaugural match but admitted his side were "taught a lesson" by the Eels' experienced forward pack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.