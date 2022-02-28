Wear your denim longer with Levi's®

If you want to build a sustainable wardrobe, opting for timeless, well-made pieces is key. High quality, classic styles not only give your look a sophisticated edge, they also help us to lessen the impact the apparel industry has on the environment.



To help individuals to buy better, Levi's® is committed to creating durable styles we love while respecting the planet we all need to look after, delivering pieces we can wear, with pride, for longer.

'Denim is a love that never fades,' Italian fashion designer Elio Fiorucci once said, a sentiment that is brought to life in Levi's® commitment to sustainability. Driven by their awareness of the apparel industry's impact on the environment, the iconic brand has long acknowledged their responsibility when it comes to cleaning up their supply chain.



Having pioneered innovations such as Cottonised Hemp, Levi's® WellThread®, Water Less® technology, Levi's is focused on formulating production techniques that create jeans that are more durable than ever before.



Not only is their approach better for the environment, it's also better for the wearer, allowing them to form stronger bonds with garments that are brought to be worn and kept for more than just a season.

While many labels manufacture goods that last for a limited number of wears, Levi's® products are made to be worn and designed to get better with age. The brand's overarching mantra? Buy better. Wear longer. A philosophy that underpins all design decisions made when creating their men's, children's and women's denim collections.

Like any emblematic brand, Levi's® has made a name for itself by creating classics that denim wearers around the globe have come to love. Iconic capsule collections such as Levi's® 501 original fit jeans for women epitomise the traditional style and authentic structure of all Levi's® jeans, an aesthetic that isn't expected to go out of fashion anytime soon.



First designed and manufactured in the 1870s, vintage 501 Levi's® original fit jeans have been developed over time to include stretch for even more comfort, a reflection of the brand's attunement to the changing desires of those who wear their garments.

For those who want to take the sustainability of their wardrobes to the next level, Levi's Water Less® products aim to please in a way that helps protect the planet.



The brand's Water Less® technique-a method that has saved 4.2 billion litres of water since it was first introduced in 2011 - is helping Levi's® to clean up the denim finishing process.



Basically, instead of washing their denim with fabric softener to create that worn-in feel, Levi's® tumble their jeans with other items, such as bottle caps and golf balls. This takes water out of the final wash altogether, saving 96 per cent of it during the finishing process.

Whether you're looking for denim jeans, jackets, shorts, dresses or skirts, Levi's® offers pieces that embody the perfect combination of sustainability and timelessness.



Not only do Levi's® garments fit well on the body, they also feel good for the soul, allowing you to build an environmentally conscious wardrobe with pieces that marry good design with durability.



Where Elio Fiorucci reminds us that denim is a love that never fades, Levi's® is helping the world to realise that denim also need not fall apart-one timeless garment at a time.

Levi's® mission is to change the clothing industry for the better. By stocking our shelves with the iconic brand's long-lasting, durable denim, we can help to be a part of the solution, in style. A deed that feels as good as a pair of perfectly-cut jeans.

