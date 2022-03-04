Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

High price of justice for survivor who took on the church and state

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOURNEY: Lyn Rudkin has sued the Anglican church and the State of NSW for alleged sex abuse she suffered as a child, around the time of the inset picture.

As a survivor of child sex abuse, Lyn Rudkin has lived with unimaginable trauma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.