Mike Clayton-Brown 'pumped' after heat win in Port Stephens Pro

Corlette's Mike Clayton-Brown progressed to the Port Stephens Pro round-of-16 surfers after being the only local survivor in the men's draw at Birubi Beach on Monday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
