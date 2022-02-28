Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Mike Clayton-Brown 'pumped' after heat win in Port Stephens Pro

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 28 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIPPING: Mike Clayton-Brown on his way to heat victory in the Port Stephens Pro at Birubi Beach on Monday. Picture: WSL/Natalie Meredith

Corlette's Mike Clayton-Brown progressed to the Port Stephens Pro round-of-16 surfers after being the only local survivor in the men's draw at Birubi Beach on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.