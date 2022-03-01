Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sport masterplan for Alder Park finalised at last

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 1 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCEPT: A blueprint of the masterplan.

After years of discussion between user groups, a sporting masterplan has finally been achieved for Alder Park at New Lambton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.