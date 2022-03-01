Newcastle Herald
Redhead's Sarah Baum runner-up in Port Stephens Pro

By Max McKinney
Updated March 1 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:30am
SECOND PLACE: Sarah Baum surfing in a past contest. Picture: Ethan Smith

Redhead-based South African surfer Sarah Baum has fallen agonisingly short of taking out the Port Stephens Pro, losing the final by less than a point on Tuesday.

