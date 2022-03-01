Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets beaten by clinical Melbourne City

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 1 2022 - 10:49am, first published 10:30am
Melbourne City scorer Hannah Wilkinson and Newcastle Jets centre-back Kirsty Fenton vie for the ball at ABD Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images

Jets captain Cassidy Davis made A-League history in Melbourne on Tuesday night but could not celebrate her 109th record consecutive appearance with a win as Newcastle went down 2-0 to City at ABD Stadium.

