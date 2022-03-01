Newcastle Jets beaten by clinical Melbourne City

Jets captain Cassidy Davis made A-League history in Melbourne on Tuesday night but could not celebrate her 109th record consecutive appearance with a win as Newcastle went down 2-0 to City at ABD Stadium.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
