We congratulate all entrants on an outstanding year of quality projects.- MBA Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards.
On Friday,18 February 2022, Master Builders Association Members and their guests, finally, after two other cancelled dates, celebrated the 2021 Master Builders Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards.
The evening, hosted by the legendary Mike Rabbitt, saw over 430 guests come together at the NEX to celebrate the industry's night-of-nights and showcase building excellence in the Newcastle, Hunter, Central Coast, Manning, Tamworth and Oxley regions.
After what was a difficult year for everyone in the industry, judging all the exceptional projects was no different. The judges had to deal with a tight timeframe, isolation and finally a lockdown. All projects were eventually judged onsite and organisers thanked the judges for their time, efforts and dedication.
The 2021 Major award winners were; Ledbury Constructions, who took out Residential Builder of the Year for their incredible work on 'Bunkeren'.
Australian Heritage Restorations won Commercial Builder of the Year for the impeccable restoration of 'Newcastle East Primary School'.
Nadin West Joinery Pty Ltd won the 2021 Residential Subcontractor of the Year and Sage Painting were announced the 2021 Commercial Subcontractor of the Year.
2021 Young Builder of the Year went to Geordie Toohey and Lauren Coates won the 2021 Women in Building Award for her achievements in the industry.
Future industry leaders were also recognised: 2021 Commercial Apprentice of the Year Hayley Miles, Housing Apprentice of the Year Bowen Schmidt and not leaving a dry eye in the house, Group Training's Apprentice of the Year Jimilai Lagilaginonacakacaka.
Organisers also extended a big thank you to BCS and CBUS as valued sponsors of the 2021 Apprentices of the Year.
In true Covid style, 24 hours prior to the evening, the MBA events team were yet again dealing with a last-minute change to restrictions.
"The changes allowed us to truly celebrate and dance the night away, with acoustic entertainment from Tyler Chapman, laughs from the hilarious Tahir and late-night beats from DJ Brett Martin," an MBA events team spokesperson said.
.
"Master Builders would like to thank once again, our major sponsor Newcastle Master Builders Apprenticeship Schemes and our valued Gold and Silver Sponsors Alinta Energy, Buildcert, CBUS, Keystone Lawyers, Master Builders Insurance Brokers, Monica Clare Recruitment, SafeWork NSW, The Wests Group and Truecore Steel for your patience and support.
"From Master Builders we congratulate all entrants on an outstanding year of quality projects and again to all the deserving winners of the Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards."
Entries for the 2022 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards will open in March and will be presented at a gala dinner to be held on Friday, September 9, 2022.
We take satisfaction from a project like this on many levels: the challenge; pride in a job well done; achievement in making an architect's dream reality; and satisfaction in building our client's dream home.- Daniel Ledbury, Managing Director, Ledbury Constructions
Ledbury Constructions confirmed their reputation as an exceptional building company at the 2021 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence In Building Awards.
Crowned Residential Builder of the Year and also winner of the Custom Built Homes over $2.5 million category, Ledbury Constructions delivered a truly remarkable dwelling on Burwood Road at Whitebridge overlooking spectacular coastal vistas.
The "Bunkeren', as Ledbury's Australian/Danish clients refer to their dream home, reflects a shared love of war time coastal bunkers, integrating the benefits of a house half buried in a hillside including climatic stability, bushfire protection and increased habitat and biodiversity.
"This year's winning home uses contemporary materials to create a symbiosis of architecture and nature for the homeowners," Ledbury Constructions managing director Daniel Ledbury said.
"The mainly concrete and glass home is built into the rocky coastal slope and provided many challenges that we successfully overcame to complete this beautiful home. designed by architect James Stockwell."
The property involved techniques unfamiliar in residential construction including post-tensioned concrete, customised formwork, customised doors and windows and fixtures and fittings.
"The innovative methods required a great deal of foresight, skill and coordination," James said. "Daniel and his company oversaw all aspects of the construction and completion of the build and were able to improve the project to a higher quality than drawn and specified."
Ledbury Constructions specialise in architecturally designed, custom built prestige homes.
"We build architectural homes to the highest quality and detail with emphasis on a good working relationship between client, architect and the construction team using great teamwork," Daniel said. "Our construction team - Nigel Stuckings, Andrew Waller, Ben Murray, Chris Duggan, Jai Brewer, and apprentices Tom Dawson and Hugh Sharman - have been together for over 15 years and includes our knowledgeable and hard working supervisors, quality and experienced tradesmen, and apprentices keen to learn with big aspirations.
"Special thanks also go to QMF constructions for working closely with our team on the concrete construction.
"We take satisfaction from a project like this on many levels: the challenge; pride in a job well done; achievement in making an architect's dream reality; and satisfaction in building our client's dream home."
I'm proud of my heritage and we would love to be the indigenous employer of choice and also the Indigenous business of choice within our industry.- James Lewry, Managing Director, Balanced Building
Pride and commitment to their craft and trade paid off for Balanced Building at the 2021 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence In Building Awards.
The Central Coast-based, 100 per cent indigenous-owned company was named winner in two categories:
"It's great that your hard work and dedication is recognized and acknowledged via your peers," Balanced Building's managing director James Lewry said.
"We are a 100% indigenous owned and operated business with certifications from Supply Nation and NSW Indigenous Chamber of Commerce.
"I'm proud of my heritage and we would love to be the indigenous employer of choice and also the Indigenous business of choice within our industry."
Carefully thought out design coupled with seamless execution that kept the project on time and within budget were the keys to Balanced Building's MBA Awards success, James said.
"Our customer wanted a resort style feel and its exactly what we delivered," he said.
Balanced Building was established in 2012 with an emphasis on the aged care and private school sectors before branching into high end architectural and government institutions from 2019 after Covid hit.
"These days we basically do all building works from high end residential to commercial fitouts and everything in between," said James who operates the company with his Business and Design Manager wife Chrissy.
"We provide all aspects of building trade services. new construction, refurbishment, fit out, de fit, capital upgrades, maintenance and demolition, including asbestos removal.
"Our software gives customers a portal to see live updates and approve decisions on materials and it makes the whole process transparent for all stakeholders."
Being recognised by other industry professionals who can identify the challenges involved in delivering the unique types of projects that we do is beyond value.- Andrew Stones, Milleen Constructions, Group General Manager/Director
Milleen Constructions confirmed its reputation as a powerhouse in Infrastructure delivery by taking out the Civil Engineering and Infrastructure category of the 2021 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence In Building Awards.
Group General Manager/Director Andrew Stones said peer recognition was the highest industry accolade a company can achieve and very satisfying for Milleen and his team.
"Being recognised by other industry professionals who can identify the challenges involved in delivering the unique types of projects that we do is beyond value," Andrew said.
"The award is testament to all those involved."
Milleen Constructions specialises in the delivery of complex civil construction services to the Infrastructure sector.
"Our customers are infrastructure owners and constructors in the mining, HV electrical, renewable energy, water and manufacturing industries," Andrew said.
Milleen Constructions' winning entry involved the complex replacement of the existing support piers for some of the main high voltage power line towers near Mandalong.
"It was unique in the high risk levels around the project," Andrew said.
"We were working with one of the major HV electrical transmission lines on the east coast of Australia.
"The price of failure was high. Our dedication to delivering the project with the highest of safety records while maintaining our high level of quality and service is a testament to our hard working team of professionals.
"Our team is single minded in our purpose and the outcomes that are delivered as a result of what we do."
A core component of the Milleen philsophy is to deliver solutions that their clients' success is built on.
"We believe our success relies on our client's success," Andrew said.
"Further to that we recognise complex problems are simply opportunities to create smarter solutions, and that the test of quality is the test of time."
Milleen Constructions was founded in 1986 and offered building, concrete and piling services across the Newcastle and Hunter region.
The company was a stalwart of BHP and other local industries for many years before transforming into an infrastructure sector.
Moving forward, Andrew said Milleen Constructions was always looking for good people to join the team.
"Any project managers, site supervisors, tradespeople or plant operators looking for a new role should get in touch," he advised.
Milleen Constructions is located at 1/028 Macquarie Road, Warners Bay NSW.
For more information call 02 49548810 or email office@milleen.com or careers@milleen.com.
What's really good with this latest award is that it really cements our spot in the commercial sector.- Sean Hersee, Director, Sage Painting
SAGE Painting has written a new chapter in its award-winning history after being name Commercial Subcontractor of the Year at the 2021 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence In Building Awards.
Renowned throughout Newcastle for its residential prowess, SAGE has been expanding dynamically into the commercial sector in recent times.
SAGE won Residential Subcontractor of the Year at last year's MBA awards and this year's honour vindicate's SAGE's broadening of services.
"What's really good with this latest award is that it really cements our spot in the commercial sector for the bigger projects we do," Sean Hersee, director of SAGE Painting, said.
"We were recognised for the work we did with Go Kindy at Kahibah; Aldi Newcastle; and Newcastle Fire Station.
"We've being doing a lot of commercial work in things like aged care centres, strata complexes, a lot of government schools and facilities.
"Our business has really progressed and the dynamic of the team, which has grown to over 40 employeees, has changed as we move into commercial work.
"We've lured new employees into the company as they see the momentum we're building and I think this recognition certifies they made the right decision."
SAGE Painting now has branches in Port Stephens and Hunter Valley and has done a strata projects as far north as Forster and Port Macquarie.
"We want to set up 'pods' for local guys working in local areas so we can deliver our branded quality further afield."
The awards may continue to flow for SAGE Painting at a national level with the business again nominated as a finalist in the Trade Services category at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards.
The awards will be decided next month and recognise the achievements of small business across the nation, saluting innovation and excellence.
SAGE is looking to go back to back in the Trade Services category having won the award last year.
On top of that, Sean is nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year.
While SAGE Painting is not focused on awards, it is always focused on quality outcomes for its clients, Sean said.
For Sean, the fifth generation of his family to work in the painting industry, the honours recognise the efforts of the entire team combined.
"We're going into every project trying to give to the best of our ability and trying to consistently improve our systems and processes to make sure that we're not only giving the clients the best product and service we can offer, but improving the business to move forward and grow at the same time," he said.
SAGE Painting's win in the Commercial Subcontractor categoy of the MBA Awards was announced at a gala presentation evening at The NEX, Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Center, on February 18.
The quality of the workmanship is the key strength of our projects- Daniel Ricardo, Managing Director, Australian Heritage Restorations
Australian Heritage Restorations has come of age under new managing director Daniel Ricardo and his team, according to company founder Chris Bart.
AHR was crowned Commercial Builder of the Year at the 2021 MBA Awards and also won:
Chris, who established the business back in 2003 and built it from the ground up, handed over to Daniel as managing director in 2019, stepping down from project management duties.
"These recent awards showcase the combined projects and abilities of myself, Daniel, and the AHR Team - they have 'taken the pebble from my hand'," says Chris who having taken a step back from day to day project management, continues to work with AHR as Estimator and 'Heritage Mentor' passing his many years of building knowledge to Daniel and the team.
AHR provides a complete range of services to restore heritage properties from foundation and structural repairs through to resilient finishes such as the reclaimed custom milled recycled flooring and traditional rendering and plastering seen in the Brooks Street Project.
"The quality of the workmanship is the key strength of our projects," Daniel said.
"We specialise in working within the constraints of the 'burra-charter' which details the ways and means that heritage buildings can be restored or altered.
"We are fortunate to be able to use techniques which most builders are not able to, because of the unique need to keep consistent with the methods used 100 years ago.
"The underlying directive is to do 'as much as necessary but as little as possible' to keep the fabric original. We also look at ways to reuse original fabric within the building where updates and changes are required."
Daniel says the MBA awards are a great way to share their work with peers in the building and construction industry.
"It makes everyone lift their game to the highest level," Daniel said. "It's also a great way to celebrate the successful outcome of challenging projects."
AHR brings a team of skilled carpenters, masons, renders and joiners to the projects they work on with an aim of bringing buildings back to what they once were.
"Over the years, we have and continue to seek out skilled trades, and bring them to our projects again and again," Daniel said.
"For AHR it's not just about the current project, it's about the relationships we build with our clients and our trades, as well as doing what's 'right for the building'."
While AHR often take on projects throughout Regional NSW, Newcastle and the Hunter has always been their home and Daniel says they hope to continue to work on more local projects.