AHR spread their wings Advertising Feature

The quality of the workmanship is the key strength of our projects - Daniel Ricardo, Managing Director, Australian Heritage Restorations

UNIQUE PRIVILEGE: The team at Australian Heritage Restoration feel fortunate to be able to restore buildings to the way they were originally crafted.

Australian Heritage Restorations has come of age under new managing director Daniel Ricardo and his team, according to company founder Chris Bart.

AHR was crowned Commercial Builder of the Year at the 2021 MBA Awards and also won:

Winner of Alterations, Additions, Renovations & Restorations Under $400,000, for our Brooks Street, Newcastle Project

Winner of Restoration of an Historic Building, for our Newcastle East Primary School Project

Chris, who established the business back in 2003 and built it from the ground up, handed over to Daniel as managing director in 2019, stepping down from project management duties.

"These recent awards showcase the combined projects and abilities of myself, Daniel, and the AHR Team - they have 'taken the pebble from my hand'," says Chris who having taken a step back from day to day project management, continues to work with AHR as Estimator and 'Heritage Mentor' passing his many years of building knowledge to Daniel and the team.

AHR provides a complete range of services to restore heritage properties from foundation and structural repairs through to resilient finishes such as the reclaimed custom milled recycled flooring and traditional rendering and plastering seen in the Brooks Street Project.

"The quality of the workmanship is the key strength of our projects," Daniel said.

"We specialise in working within the constraints of the 'burra-charter' which details the ways and means that heritage buildings can be restored or altered.

"We are fortunate to be able to use techniques which most builders are not able to, because of the unique need to keep consistent with the methods used 100 years ago.

"The underlying directive is to do 'as much as necessary but as little as possible' to keep the fabric original. We also look at ways to reuse original fabric within the building where updates and changes are required."

Daniel says the MBA awards are a great way to share their work with peers in the building and construction industry.

"It makes everyone lift their game to the highest level," Daniel said. "It's also a great way to celebrate the successful outcome of challenging projects."

AHR brings a team of skilled carpenters, masons, renders and joiners to the projects they work on with an aim of bringing buildings back to what they once were.

"Over the years, we have and continue to seek out skilled trades, and bring them to our projects again and again," Daniel said.

"For AHR it's not just about the current project, it's about the relationships we build with our clients and our trades, as well as doing what's 'right for the building'."