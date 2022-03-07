Dedicated to serving your legal needs Advertising Feature

DOWN TO EARTH: Kathryn Halyburton and the team at HALYBURTON Legal are committed to providing high quality, efficient and affordable legal services.

Kathryn Halyburton is the Director Solicitor of HALYBURTON Legal.



Her legal career began some years before becoming a solicitor, working as a legal secretary at one of Newcastle's largest established law firms.

Whilst working as a legal secretary and having children, Kathryn studied law and qualified as a solicitor.



Kathryn has been practising law since 2002 when she was admitted to the Supreme Court of NSW and the High Court of Australia.



She inspires her team daily with her general good nature, generosity, and enthusiasm for life.



Kathryn's positive approach and attitude more often influences a successful result for her clients.

In 2013, Kathryn bought into the partnership previously known as Schofield Muir Lawyers which had operated from Warners Bay and Belmont for 30 years.



In 2017, in full circle, Kathryn purchased the Toronto office of the firm that she had worked at for several years.



Combining all those businesses into one entity, Kathryn formed HALYBURTON Legal.

HALYBURTON Legal now has offices in Belmont, Warners Bay and Toronto servicing all areas of Lake Macquarie Newcastle and the Central Coast.

Kathryn has extensive experience in a wide range of legal areas including:

Estate Planning - Wills, Power of Attorney and Enduring Guardian

Probate and Estate Litigation

Buying and selling small business

Commercial Leasing

Conveyancing and Property Law

Family Law

Having a country upbringing, Kathryn has a down to earth and authentic approach to clients and their legal needs. Kathryn is very active in her community and genuinely cares for the clients of HALYBURTON Legal and is keen to see them succeed in life.

Whatever your legal needs, Kathryn will do her best to make sure you receive good quality legal representation and know you are valued through the process.