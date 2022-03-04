Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have your say

Why council removed, then reinstalled Captain Cook plaques at Civic Park, then removed them again

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 4 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discovery: The plaques in Civic Park remain a point of controversy due to their wording. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

CONFUSION at council has lead to controversial plaques being re-installed alongside a Newcastle fountain, only to be taken down again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.