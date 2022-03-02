Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

70 gigs across 18 venues help city rock on again

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 2 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAUGHS: Comedian Eddy Rockefeller, Cr Carol Duncan, cellist Naomi Dart and club owners Elliott Stewart and Allan Brady. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

"Comedy is healing", local comedian Eddy Rockefeller says. "It's beneficial to the entire community."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.