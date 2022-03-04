Newcastle Herald
There's a flood of reasons climate deserves our focus at ballot box

By Letters to the editor
March 4 2022 - 5:30pm
WHO could not be stirred by United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres' indictment to world leaders on Monday? "Today's IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership ... This abdication of leadership is criminal. The world's biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home," he said. It seems readers of all ACM papers, this one included, agree; the vast majority responded that environment and climate change were the greatest concerns ahead of the next election.

