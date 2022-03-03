Newcastle Herald
Why No.2 Sportsground has been temporarily renamed

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 3 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:30am
ON A ROLL: Jets captain Cassidy Davis holds the record for the most consecutive matches in A-League history. Picture: Simone De Peak

City of Newcastle will recognise the unbeaten A-League achievement of Cassidy Davis by temporarily referring to No.2 Sportsground as No.6 for Friday night in honour of the Jets captain.

