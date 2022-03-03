Newcastle Herald
Jets coach Arthur Papas embracing battle with A-League's best

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 3 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
Arthur Papas is looking forward to the contest with Western United on Saturday.

Newcastle coach Arthur Papas believes the Jets are in a good position to take on in-form A-League front-runners Western United.

