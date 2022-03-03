Jets coach Arthur Papas embracing battle with A-League's best

Newcastle coach Arthur Papas believes the Jets are in a good position to take on in-form A-League front-runners Western United.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
