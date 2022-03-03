Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Russian invasion sends coal futures soaring above already record prices

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 3 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COAL SHOULDER: Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves through world markets. A lot of the impact is negative as investors price in the cost of both the war and the resultant sanctions, but the likely loss of Russian coal from world markets is proving a bonus, at least in the short term, for coal traders.

FUTURES contracts for Newcastle coal have jumped to as high as $US400 ($547) a tonne as the market reacts to sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters and others have reported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.