Russian invasion sends coal futures soaring above already record prices

FUTURES contracts for Newcastle coal have jumped to as high as $US400 ($547) a tonne as the market reacts to sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters and others have reported.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
