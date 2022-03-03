Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'So-called promises' about a museum irrelevant, says Huntlee

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
March 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Developer Danny Murphy in 2010. Picture" Peter Stoop

THE various "so-called promises" of property developer Danny Murphyto historic trains enthusiast Chris Richards about a permanent railway museum at Huntlee housing estate are irrelevant, a Supreme Court was told on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.