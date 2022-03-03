'So-called promises' about a museum irrelevant, says Huntlee

THE various "so-called promises" of property developer Danny Murphyto historic trains enthusiast Chris Richards about a permanent railway museum at Huntlee housing estate are irrelevant, a Supreme Court was told on Thursday.
A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.
A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.