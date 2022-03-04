Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Layne Morgan says Waratahs relishing Super W five-peat pressure

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 4 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
??: NSW Waratahs player Layne Morgan. Picture: Karen Watson

Newcastle's Layne Morgan believes mounting pressure to win a fifth straight Super W crown is only serving to motivate the NSW Waratahs towards further success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.