Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether's Jackson Baker off to flying start in Portugal Pro

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 4 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VICTORIOUS: Merewether's Jackson Baker in action during his heat in the opening round of the Portugal Pro in Peniche, Portugal. Picture: Damien Poullenot/World Surf League

Merewether's Jackson Baker paid tribute to his late mother Tracy and female surfer Tyler Wright after winning through his opening-round heat of the Portugal Pro on Friday (AEDT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.