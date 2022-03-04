Merewether's Jackson Baker off to flying start in Portugal Pro

Merewether's Jackson Baker paid tribute to his late mother Tracy and female surfer Tyler Wright after winning through his opening-round heat of the Portugal Pro on Friday (AEDT).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
