Artist celebrates homecoming with exhibit

Yvette Ten-Bohmer's first Newcastle painting exhibition, Forever More: paintings of women today for tomorrow, opens on Friday at Owens Collective in Islington.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald for more than 20 years, focusing on coverage of culture, art, entertainment, food, drinks, books and music.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald for more than 20 years, focusing on coverage of culture, art, entertainment, food, drinks, books and music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.