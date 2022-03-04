Newcastle Herald
Artist celebrates homecoming with exhibit

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 4 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:30am
At Owens Collective: Girl with the Pearl Earring from Broome, by Yvette Ten-Bohmer, from March 4-13.

Yvette Ten-Bohmer's first Newcastle painting exhibition, Forever More: paintings of women today for tomorrow, opens on Friday at Owens Collective in Islington.

