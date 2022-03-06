Thought-provoking Newcastle Institute resumes face-to-face gatherings

THE Newcastle Institute's monthly meetings are resuming after a COVID hiatus, with clinical epidemiologist and gerontologist Professor Julie Byles the first speaker for the year on Wednesday night.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
