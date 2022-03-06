Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Thought-provoking Newcastle Institute resumes face-to-face gatherings

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INTEREST IN AGEING WELL: Professor Julie Byles, director of the Centre for Women's Health Research at the University of Newcastle. Picture: UoN

THE Newcastle Institute's monthly meetings are resuming after a COVID hiatus, with clinical epidemiologist and gerontologist Professor Julie Byles the first speaker for the year on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.