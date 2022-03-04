Wandabaa salutes to extend Lees' dominance in Newcastle Newmarket

WANDABAA has been knocking on the door of a big-race win and finally broke through in the group 3 Newcastle Newmarket (1400m) at Broadmeadow on Friday to land trainer Kris Lees and owners Australian Bloodstock a fourth straight win in the autumn feature.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.