Hunter Hurricanes' AWL finals hopes hit hard in loss to Sharks

The Hunter Hurricanes men's chances of making finals this Australian Water Polo League look slim after they were beaten 18-8 by Cronulla at Sutherland on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.