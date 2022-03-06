Newcastle Herald
Hunter Hurricanes' AWL finals hopes hit hard in loss to Sharks

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated March 6 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:30am
Corey Allan produced a five-goal haul for the Hurricanes against Cronulla on Saturday. Picture: Hunter Hurricanes

The Hunter Hurricanes men's chances of making finals this Australian Water Polo League look slim after they were beaten 18-8 by Cronulla at Sutherland on Saturday.

Local News

