Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic looks to Aussie leg after Portugal exit

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 6 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: Morgan Cibilic in action during his round of 32 heat in the Portugal Pro at Supertubos, Peniche on Saturday. Picture: Damien Poullenot/World Surf League

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic will turn his focus to the Australian leg of the World Surf League Championship Tour after making another round-of-32 exit in the Portugal Pro on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.