Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Wildfires set for historic Australian-first deal to pay entire women's team

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 8 2022 - 2:13am, first published March 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMITMENT TO FUTURE: From left, Wildfires player Peta Salter, Wildfires women's coach Joey de Dassel, Wildfires player Karen Nabalarua and Hunter Juniors Rugby Union player Billie Backus. Picture: Simone De Peak

The Hunter Wildfires are set to announce on Tuesday a landmark commitment to pay their entire women's team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.