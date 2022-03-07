Jets' last-match defeat 'not the way we wanted to end'

Newcastle captain Cassidy Davis lamented a lack of numbers as the Jets were beaten 4-0 by Brisbane Roar in the final hit-out of their 2021-22 A-League Women's season at James Drysdale Reserve on Monday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
