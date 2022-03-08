Baths upgrade critics make a splash, but don't speak for all

JUST as a much needed revamp and improvement of the Newcastle Ocean Baths is to commence, the 'shaved ham avocado' smashing Audi drivers have launched action to contest it ('Baths battle', Newcastle Herald 4/3). In my opinion these people do not represent the majority of ratepayers but only their selfish selves. I believe most would not swim 20 metres if a shark was chasing them; They just want to kibosh something people have waited a long time for, and something that has been voted on in open council with the correct process of community consultation having been done. For too long we have been subject to groups of elites claiming they represent the people. The council should be lauded for this much-needed project. I hope they get on with it.