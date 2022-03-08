Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland author gives a royal show of words

SB
By Scott Bevan
March 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AUTHOR: Gavin Fry holds a copy of his latest book, "Sydney Royal", near his Maitland home. Picture: Scott Bevan

JUST as millions have done during the past two centuries, Gavin Fry has delighted in travelling to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.