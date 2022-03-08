Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Nobbys dunes are not a dumping ground

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 8 2022 - 5:13am, first published 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Non-biodegradable: A sample of the non-biodegradable items embedded in the seaweed collected from the beach.

City of Newcastle has removed plastic and non-biodegradable debris that had been dumped in the Nobbys dunes following complaints from locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.