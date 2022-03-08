Newcastle Herald
Jets focus on performance rather than points against Phoenix

By Max McKinney
March 8 2022 - 8:30am
FOCUSED: Jets coach Arthur Papas.

JETS coach Arthur Papas says a win over similarly placed Wellington would be a "big lift" for his side at this point in the season, but the club isn't treating the game as a season-defining contest.

