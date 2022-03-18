Quality key to BJL success

HLC make it a three-peat Advertising Feature

NO LIMITS: The team at Hunter Legal & Conveyancing goes above and beyond for every single client, walking alongside them every step of the way to make the process as stress-free as possible.

Hunter Legal & Conveyancing (HLC) have taken out the Outstanding Conveyancing Services category at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards for a third year running.

For managing director Susanne Mosely the three-peat is not only personally and professionally satisfying, it attests to the consistent hard work and dedication of her team.

"With the property boom the last two years and being surrounded by strong competition in the finalists in this category, this was certainly an honour," she said.



"Winning for our business and team comes in the form of happy and satisfied clients. However, to take home a Hunter Local Business Award for the third year running provides our business the opportunity to demonstrate to our clients that we are outstanding at what we do.



"For our team, it is an amazing recognition of the work they do and testimony to the commitment and impact we have on our clients and community, not to mention a wonderful chance to celebrate our efforts."



Hunter Legal & Conveyancing specialise in conveyancing, commercial law, wills, and estate planning and deceased estates.



"Our range of services is all about people and providing what they need throughout the stages of life, both personally and in a commercial capacity," Susanne said.



From first home buyers to families taking the next step, to clients retiring and beyond, Hunter Legal & Conveyancing's range of clients and the variety of their needs are diverse as life itself.



"Our team is committed to providing our clients with the knowledge, support, and service to make dealing with the complexities of their matters as straightforward and stress-free as possible," Susanne said.



"On any given day, our team is supporting clients to buy and sell homes, assisting First Home Buyers with the biggest transaction of their life, dealing with the loss of a loved one, securing their future, protecting their families and so much more."



Entering the awards is important to the Hunter Legal & Conveyancing team for many reasons.



"Professionally, it's a chance to stop and reflect on what we are doing well and where we could improve," Susanne said.



"It shows my team how valued their efforts are and the work they do is worth celebrating.



"I also believe our involvement promotes our business, instills confidence in our clients, and shows our community we are proud to service them.



"Plus, I wholeheartedly believe in recognising the dedication and achievements of our region's individuals and organisations who are passionate about what they do."



The No.1 priority at Hunter Legal & Conveyancing is service to their clients and they have tailored their business to accommodate client's busy lifestyles by opening after hours, providing a fully electronic service, and being available 7 days a week to be there for our clients during their transaction.



"We are here to provide exceptional customer service and make a difference within our community," Susanne said.



"As the Managing Director, I am so proud of the amazing team of women I get to work with every day, who are the heart and soul of HLC.



"We are excited to see what 2022 brings for the business and the team.

