Redress should be more than 'second best'

The National Redress Scheme needs to be better than a "second best" option for child sex abuse survivors not looking to face the "deeply traumatising adversarial legal system", Joint Select Committee on Implementation of the National Redress Scheme deputy chair Sharon Claydon says.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.