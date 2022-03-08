Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Major flood and localised flash flood warnings for Singleton

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 8 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREPARATION: A sandbag collection point in Singleton earlier this week. Picture: Singleton SES

A major flood warning has been issued for the Hunter River at Singleton on Wednesday with flash flooding also expected to make matters more unpredictable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.