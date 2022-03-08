Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Newcastle Writers Festival program and ticketing goes live this morning

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 8 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back big time: Newcastle Writers Festival director Rosemarie Milsom is optimistic this year's festival will see record attendance. Picture: Marina Neil

It may be raining. There may be a pandemic. But this time, the show will go on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald for more than 20 years, focusing on coverage of culture, art, entertainment, food, drinks, books and music. He was previously managing editor of the Hunter Valley News and Muswellbrook Chronicle. He was founding editor of the Newcastle Times. He was also editor of the Tahoe World newspaper in Tahoe City, California, and the Cordova Times in Cordova, Alaska. He began his career as a part-time sports reporter at the Rapid City Journal in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a teenager.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.