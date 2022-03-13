Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

More investment needed to prepare Hunter students for STEM-based jobs of the future

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated March 13 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Act now: Dr Scott Sleap said Australia needed "to be looking at the full pipeline of the future workforce and that includes primary and secondary schools".

MORE investment is needed to boost primary schoolers' science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to ensure they are prepared for jobs in the post-coal economy of the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.