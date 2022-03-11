Newcastle Herald
Education and training vital to region's prosperity: government report

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
March 11 2022 - 6:30pm
Investment needed: Community and industry stakeholders have emphasised the need for improved access to education, particularly TAFE courses.

Decades of under funding public vocational training compounded by the closure of multiple TAFE campuses had left young people in the Upper Hunter unable to access training for jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

