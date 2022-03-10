Newcastle Herald
Construction about to commence on Kurri gas peaker

By Matthew Kelly
March 10 2022 - 9:30pm
Ready to go: Work is about to commence on the construction of the Kurri gas peaker. The project is due to be completed by summer 2023. Picture: Snowy Hydro.

The Federal Government is pushing ahead with the construction of the $600 million Kurri gas peaking plant. It comes despite plans by Labor to turn the project into a $1.3 billion green hydrogen generator if it wins the federal election.

