Legends query whether Knights are getting enough out of Ponga

NRL legends Cooper Cronk and Michael Ennis have queried whether the Knights are getting enough out of newly appointed captain Kalyn Ponga, while Gorden Tallis has tipped the club to "slide" this year and miss the finals.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
