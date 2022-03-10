Newcastle Herald
Legends query whether Knights are getting enough out of Ponga

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 10 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:00am
NRL legends Cooper Cronk and Michael Ennis have queried whether the Knights are getting enough out of newly appointed captain Kalyn Ponga, while Gorden Tallis has tipped the club to "slide" this year and miss the finals.

