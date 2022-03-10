Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights closing in on first victory: Fressard

MM
By Max McKinney
March 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING PROGRESS: Knights centre Jayme Fressard believes her side isn't too far away from the NRLW's top sides after testing Brisbane last week. Picture: Marina Neil

JAYME Fressard knows better than anyone at the Knights how good NRLW favourites Brisbane are.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.