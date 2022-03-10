Merewether's Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker dropping in for Surfest

Merewether's world Championship Tour surfers Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker are set to compete at their home break this month as confirmed entrants for Surfest's main event.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
