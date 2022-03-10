Newcastle Herald
Merewether's Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker dropping in for Surfest

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 10 2022 - 8:30am
STOKED: From left, Surfest main event wildcard recipient Josh Stretton, and Junior Pro wildcards Dom Thomas and Kyla Renes at the event's 2022 launch in Merewether on Thursday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Merewether's world Championship Tour surfers Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker are set to compete at their home break this month as confirmed entrants for Surfest's main event.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

