Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

O'Brien backs props to step up in Saifiti's absence

MM
By Max McKinney
March 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Playing the Roosters without star prop Daniel Saifiti is far from ideal, but coach Adam O'Brien believes the Knights are in a good place with a "ready-made" replacement in Saifiti's twin brother Jacob, a rejuvenated David Klemmer and an exciting debutant in Leo Thompson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.