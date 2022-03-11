O'Brien backs props to step up in Saifiti's absence

Playing the Roosters without star prop Daniel Saifiti is far from ideal, but coach Adam O'Brien believes the Knights are in a good place with a "ready-made" replacement in Saifiti's twin brother Jacob, a rejuvenated David Klemmer and an exciting debutant in Leo Thompson.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
