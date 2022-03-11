Bromilow says Knights still chasing NRLW title

Knights coach Casey Bromilow has said his players "still want to win the comp" and aren't giving up on an NRLW title run despite losing their opening two matches.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
