The data digest: Six tips for better understanding your business' digital presence

The data digest: Six tips for better understanding your business' digital presence

This is branded content.

Business analytics is a complicated field, both due to its naturally complex subject matter, but more so because the landscape of global industry has been through some major changes over the past few years in particular.



The way that we gather and analyse data has seen some immense evolutions over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, business analysts have had to amend their data analytics practices in order to better understand the extent to which the pandemic has affected either their own business or the enterprises of their clients.

Of course, for emerging business analysts, the ability to even identify what amendments or adaptations need to be made may not come so easily, nor would the ability to actually facilitate those adaptations. So what's there to do? Mentorship has been the most effective teaching tool for many emerging business analytics professionals.

We've compiled some of the most evergreen tips provided by established business analysts and economists to be utilised by emerging or aspiring data analytics professionals.

1. Invest in an in-house data analytics team (if possible)

There's a difference between completing a data analytics course that's facilitated by industry professionals, and simply learning how to use data analytics software. Whilst most business owners may be content with just getting to grips with their selected data analytics software themselves and taking their organisation's data into their own hands, there is definitely some value in either outsourcing your data analytics needs to analytics agencies, or better yet, hiring your own in-house data analytics specialists.

Having dedicated analytics specialists may not be viable for many SMEs, but organisations who do have the budget to allocate to this asset may find that they will be able to take advantage of significantly more business development opportunities, as your in-house data team will be able to name suitable strategies for even the most minute growth opportunities, allowing you to take a multidimensional and potentially even multidisciplinary approach to your business' development processes.

2. Use a variety of data analytics software

Alongside hiring in-house business analysts, you should also ensure that your in-house team is equipped with a variety of data analytics tools, just to make sure that any discrepancies in one particular piece of software can be explained by consulting another. Similarly, different data analytics software utilise different approaches to data harvesting, analysis, and arguably most importantly, data presentation.

For instance, there is business analytics software that utilises AI as a means of identifying effective solutions to shortfalls, like a lack of audience engagement in specific aspects of your digital campaign. AI software can suggest personalising email marketing campaigns to suit user preferences using products that that particular consumer spent some time exploring on your eCommerce website. This is just one of the ways that business analytics software can help you boost customer acquisition and retention rates amongst other positive organisational development elements.

Of course, larger corporations also have the option to develop their own data analytics tools that are tailor-made to deliver and present data in a way that best suits their own organisational needs. SMEs also have the option of tailoring existing software to suit their needs too, but naturally, finding the perfect calibration for your apps and data tools will take plenty of time and lots of reassessment. Regularly revisiting your organisational development strategies and updating your analytics software is in your organisation's best interests, however, as derived data may not always be able to reflect innovations in the world of web development or even things like Google updates.

3. Analyse patterns thoroughly

Diagnostic analytical practices are only powerful if they are thorough in their approach, and it certainly does pay to be thorough. Modern business analysts are consistently encouraged to take a holistic approach to data analysis, specifically because there can be a great number of variables impacting your final datasets at any given point in time.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a fantastic example here, as many eCommerce enterprises saw an influx of customers whilst traditional brick and mortar retailers experienced a significant decrease in customer interactions, even with their own eCommerce website development well underway. Analysis of consumer behaviour over the course of the pandemic revealed that consumers felt more secure using eCommerce platforms that predate the pandemic over platforms that were being developed specifically out of necessity.

What this data unveiled was the sheer importance of user experience to digital consumers. This finding then became an entire field of study for analysts to follow both over the course of the pandemic as well as through to their post-pandemic economic landscape. Data analysts were encouraged to test different UX formats to gauge which options were most popular with online consumers. This is an ongoing process that will likely continue to provide business analysts with a wealth of professional opportunities both through this period of global digitalisation as well as beyond the digital age.

4. Monitor KPIs on a long-term basis

It goes without saying that organisations who want to get the most accurate reading of the efficacy of their business processes and maintain a strong understanding of their business' performance, should naturally be keeping track of their key performance indicators on an ongoing basis, and not just for the length of any particular digital campaign.

Your key performance indicators should ideally meld from one campaign to the next, just so you can maintain a strong sense of how impactful any given strategy has been on a particular metric. Doing so may minimise your risks of blindly following any particular digital marketing strategy that may not be delivering the strongest results possible. The worst thing that you can do for your business is continue a practice or strategy simply because it's 'the way it's always been done'. Monitoring your KPIs and responding to any changes accordingly will ensure that your business will always have its own fighting edge.

5. Maintain historical data records

Alongside keeping track of your KPIs on a consistent and ongoing basis, modern business data analysts should also take steps to ensure that their organisation's historical data is well-maintained and available at a moment's notice. As historical data has time and time again proven capable of accurately forecasting market trends and providing the perfect solutions to addressing potential pitfalls, the importance of historical data simply cannot be overstated.

Modern business owners have a responsibility to their in-house data team to provide effective methods for data retention, as historical data can be quite a burden to maintain, especially if your business has an expansive website or offers a lot of products, or even if your organisation has been operating for a large amount of time and thus, possesses a fair amount of hard copy documentation that detail historical sales and expenses.

Hiring some employees specifically for data entry may help speed up the process of collating and organising historical data records, but the methods you use to store your data should ideally be developed through collaborations with data specialists, as there's no value in historical data records that can't be fed into data analytics software.

6. Use SEO tools to gauge search engine visibility

Finally, as site design and UX continue to be highly vital to the longevity and success of your business whether it be a brick and mortar store or solely an eCommerce venture, there's no denying that digital transformation has also made digital marketing a more than worthwhile investment for business owners across the globe. The art of SEO in particular is becoming increasingly essential to the success of any eCommerce or hybrid enterprise.

The worldwide web is a deceptively competitive space, and simply having social media followers alone is no guarantee of customer conversion. You'll need to ensure that your site content is conducive to boosting customer engagement and thus, customer conversion. Alongside this, you'll also need to develop landing pages that are specifically designed to facilitate your site visitors into performing the actions that positively affect your selected KPIs, whether this means signing up to your emailing list or actually making a purchase.

All of this can be achieved by ensuring that your site content is well-optimised and that your website is accessible by a large potential customer base. And you can ensure that your site copy and other page content is as effective as possible by analysing data presented in SEO tools. Business data analysts can use data derived from SEO tools in conjunction with internal or site data to ascertain exactly what pages on your site are most effective or most engaging. This information can then be used to further develop those sites and build links that direct your online audience to this page. This is just one of many other potential SEO strategies that utilise data analytics practices.

~