Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Hurricanes boosted by duo's return for weekend double-header in AWL

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter Hurricanes will be back in action at Lambton Pool on Sunday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Coach Daniel Marsden expects the return of starting players Andrew Dunford and Lucas Mackaway to "make a big difference" for the Hunter Hurricanes in a testing weekend double-header in Australian Water Polo League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.