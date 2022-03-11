Hunter Hurricanes boosted by duo's return for weekend double-header in AWL

Coach Daniel Marsden expects the return of starting players Andrew Dunford and Lucas Mackaway to "make a big difference" for the Hunter Hurricanes in a testing weekend double-header in Australian Water Polo League.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
