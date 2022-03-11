Newcastle Jets target run of results, starting with Adelaide

Newcastle captain Matt Jurman believes minor moments are killing the Jets but is confident their fortunes can quickly change with a bit of momentum.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
