Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets target run of results, starting with Adelaide

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 11 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets captain Matt Jurman. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle captain Matt Jurman believes minor moments are killing the Jets but is confident their fortunes can quickly change with a bit of momentum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.